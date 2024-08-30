Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDOC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.44.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health
In other news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,880 shares of company stock worth $355,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
