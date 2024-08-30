Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Trading 20% Higher

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 17,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

