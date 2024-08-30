TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Down 6.4%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.22. 7,851,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 20,143,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

WULF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth approximately $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,870 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth $9,948,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at $9,301,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

