TerraClassicUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.59 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $93.79 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00038867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,555,963 coins and its circulating supply is 5,843,080,495 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

