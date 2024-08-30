Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $206.27 and last traded at $207.57. Approximately 17,524,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 97,673,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $664.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

