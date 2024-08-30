Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,919,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,117,000 after purchasing an additional 998,522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,425,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 265,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA remained flat at $18.73 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

