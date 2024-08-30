The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after purchasing an additional 278,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,116,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,645 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,558,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,807,000 after buying an additional 91,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

