The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 35,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.27% of The Glimpse Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAR traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.04. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

