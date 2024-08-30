The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $21.50

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.32.

NYSE:VNO opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 226.48 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $35.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $489,922,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 934,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 818,838 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $21,564,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,973,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after buying an additional 612,765 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

