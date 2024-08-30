The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Cut by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

GS stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.01. 682,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,724. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

