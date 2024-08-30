The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Kansai Electric Power Stock Performance
Kansai Electric Power stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. 6,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Kansai Electric Power has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.26.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kansai Electric Power
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.