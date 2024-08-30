The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kansai Electric Power Stock Performance

Kansai Electric Power stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. 6,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Kansai Electric Power has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

Get Kansai Electric Power alerts:

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.