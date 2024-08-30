The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Oncology Institute stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,353. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
Oncology Institute Company Profile
