The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Jon R. Moeller Sells 37,240 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PG opened at $171.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,956,117,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after buying an additional 3,653,477 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after buying an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $228,212,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.