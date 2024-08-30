The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CFO Sells $2,216,970.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

