The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 367,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,549,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 147,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.53. 7,301,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $404.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $171.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average of $163.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

