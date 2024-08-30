The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the July 31st total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,781. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Read Our Latest Report on WEN

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.