Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $182.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $164.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $169.59 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.59 and its 200 day moving average is $162.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $73,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.