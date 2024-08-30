Threshold Price Tops $0.0211 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $211.33 million and $8.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009110 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,950.42 or 0.99853751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02138042 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $8,546,585.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

