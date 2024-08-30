Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0219 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $218.65 million and $6.36 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02138042 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $8,546,585.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

