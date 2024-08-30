Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 20,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $124,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,657,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,631,294.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,560.00.
- On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $21,595.00.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $79,667.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,799.00.
- On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.
- On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00.
Tile Shop Stock Up 3.3 %
TTSH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,918. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.
Institutional Trading of Tile Shop
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tile Shop by 30.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tile Shop by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tile Shop
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.