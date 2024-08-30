Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 20,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $124,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,657,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,631,294.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $21,595.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $79,667.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,799.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 3.3 %

TTSH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,918. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tile Shop by 30.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tile Shop by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Further Reading

