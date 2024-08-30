Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 9,337,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 25,421,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Tilray Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 46.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tilray by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 672,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

