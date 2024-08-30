Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 9,337,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 25,421,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Tilray Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
