TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Up 90.7% in August

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,500 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the July 31st total of 395,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,535.0 days.
TIS Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $19.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. TIS has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $19.28.
TIS Company Profile
