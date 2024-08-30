TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Up 90.7% in August

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,500 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the July 31st total of 395,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,535.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $19.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. TIS has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

