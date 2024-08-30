Tobam Has $117,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tobam lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in MetLife were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 4,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. 1,165,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,454. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

