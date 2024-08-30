Tobam Has $326,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,180. The stock has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.76 and its 200 day moving average is $185.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.