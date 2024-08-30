Tobam Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tobam trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in American Tower were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.83. The company had a trading volume of 665,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,793. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.41.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.