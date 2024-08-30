Tobam Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,840. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

