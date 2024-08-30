Tobam Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,513,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 497.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,478 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $195,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fastenal by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after buying an additional 1,420,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 700,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,952. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

