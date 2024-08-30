Tobam Sells 1,060 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tobam reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 138.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $46.13. 875,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

