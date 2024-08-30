Tobam Sells 1,660 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Tobam lessened its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CGI were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $59,190,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CGI by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group started coverage on CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lowered CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

NYSE GIB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.02. 53,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

