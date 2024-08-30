Tobam Sells 218 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tobam reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.6% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $7.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.85. 979,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,238. The company has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.10 and its 200 day moving average is $322.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $368.18.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.