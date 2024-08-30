Tobam Sells 377 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 85.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 18,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.77.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.50. 268,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,894. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $344.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

