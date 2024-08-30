Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,492,300 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 5,591,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

TNGCF stock remained flat at $2.28 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Tongcheng Travel has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $2.28.

Tongcheng Travel Company Profile

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

