Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,492,300 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 5,591,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
TNGCF stock remained flat at $2.28 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Tongcheng Travel has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $2.28.
Tongcheng Travel Company Profile
