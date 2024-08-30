Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.40

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 30558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $609.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 34.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the second quarter worth $1,972,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the second quarter worth $155,000.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

