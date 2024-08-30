Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,661,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,553 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.99% of Touchstone Securitized Income ETF worth $68,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 52,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSEC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $26.55.

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Touchstone Securitized Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th.

The Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (TSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of securitized fixed income securities. The fund may tilt towards short-term, investment grade paper but the portfolio managers are not held to those requirements.

