Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Up 3.2 %

TSUKY stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

