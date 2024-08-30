Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Up 3.2 %
TSUKY stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10.
About Toyo Suisan Kaisha
