Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Update

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,500 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the July 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTTF remained flat at $17.97 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. Toyo Tire has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

About Toyo Tire

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

