TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Short Interest Update

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Price Performance

Shares of TPGXL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 2,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.4344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

