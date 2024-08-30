TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Nicholas Corcoran Sells 10,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $168.01 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.60 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.