TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Nicholas Corcoran Sells 10,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $168.01 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.60 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.44.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

