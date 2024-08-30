Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Update

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the July 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,590.0 days.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TBABF remained flat at $32.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. Trelleborg AB has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) provides engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers antivibration solutions; automotive boots and noise damping; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

