Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trigano Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TGNOF remained flat at $135.00 on Friday. Trigano has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.00.
Trigano Company Profile
