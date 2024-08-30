Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trigano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGNOF remained flat at $135.00 on Friday. Trigano has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.00.

Get Trigano alerts:

Trigano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.