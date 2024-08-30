Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 25.6% in August

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB remained flat at $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 326,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,612. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 million. Analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

