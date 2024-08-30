Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director David James Clare Sells 2,907 Shares

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32.

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSU traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.65. 9,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,451. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.83. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$29.05 and a 52 week high of C$46.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 76.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$772.20 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.6611359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSU shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.13.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

