TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $275,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 249,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. 680,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,576. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

