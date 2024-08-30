TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $360,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.50. 11,579,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248,002. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.41%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

