TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $426,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. TrueMark Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of BrightSpire Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRSP. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.46. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $777.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.92.

BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRSP

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.