TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. TrueMark Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Black Hawk Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of BKHA stock remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,872. Black Hawk Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16.
Black Hawk Acquisition Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Black Hawk Acquisition
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.