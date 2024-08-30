TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. TrueMark Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Black Hawk Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BKHA stock remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,872. Black Hawk Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Black Hawk Acquisition Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

