TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after buying an additional 1,437,864 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,245 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,560,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,047,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,942. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

About Ares Capital



Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

