TrueMark Investments LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 675,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,460. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.