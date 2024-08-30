U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SLCA opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 198.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,425 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,162,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $16,093,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,867,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in U.S. Silica by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 669,534 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

