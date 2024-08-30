UBS Group Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $123.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Best Buy Trading Down 0.4 %

BBY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $208,083,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $165,164,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $121,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Best Buy by 4,337.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,099,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $241,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 11,586.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 680,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.